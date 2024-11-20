Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

ZETA stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Imran Khan purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Steinberg acquired 53,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,564.40. This represents a 461.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244. 25.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 104.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

