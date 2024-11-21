200,000 Shares in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Acquired by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. HealthInvest Partners AB owned about 0.14% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,274,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,949,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,845,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,307,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,350 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mereo BioPharma Group
In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, CFO Christine Ann Fox sold 9,128 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $40,802.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,740.21. The trade was a 7.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 9,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $44,610.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,831.29. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock worth $236,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of MREO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 50,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,331. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.
About Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
