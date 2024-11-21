200,000 Shares in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Acquired by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. HealthInvest Partners AB owned about 0.14% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,274,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,949,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,845,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,307,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,350 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mereo BioPharma Group

In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, CFO Christine Ann Fox sold 9,128 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $40,802.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,740.21. The trade was a 7.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 9,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $44,610.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,831.29. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock worth $236,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MREO

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MREO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 50,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,331. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

(Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.