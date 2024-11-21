374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) CEO Chris M. Gannon Purchases 120,000 Shares

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) CEO Chris M. Gannon purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

374Water Stock Performance

SCWO stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. 374Water Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Institutional Trading of 374Water

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in 374Water by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 374Water by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 374Water by 1.7% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of 374Water by 10.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 374Water

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Featured Stories

