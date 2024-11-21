4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.82. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $57,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

