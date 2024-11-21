50,784 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 59.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 28.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $5,675,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

HealthEquity stock opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $103.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $387,093.98. This trade represents a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

