Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $15.40. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 1,895 shares.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 million, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

