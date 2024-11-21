Activest Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 805 First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,985,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000.

FEUZ traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $40.89. 1,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2996 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

