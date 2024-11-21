Activest Wealth Management Buys 560 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.93. 2,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,213. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $74.49 and a one year high of $95.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

