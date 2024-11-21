Activest Wealth Management Grows Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 105.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $211,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $59.79.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
