Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.03 Per Share

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.2% per year over the last three years.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PEO opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $232,462.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,864,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,566,783.21. The trade was a 0.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,045 shares of company stock valued at $953,608. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

