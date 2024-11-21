Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,265 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $11,356,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 73,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 60.9% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,587.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $541.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $502.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.50 and a fifty-two week high of $544.38.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.61.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 93.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

