Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 51,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of BAH opened at $144.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.90. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

