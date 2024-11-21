Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,682 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CRH by 36,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,752 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,589 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in CRH by 8,189.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,955,000 after buying an additional 1,580,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of CRH by 56.0% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,226,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,911,000 after buying an additional 1,517,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Shares of CRH opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $59.98 and a 12-month high of $102.51.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

