AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $95.85. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $115.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.