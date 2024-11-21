AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS.

Shares of ACM opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $95.85. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $115.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.43.

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

