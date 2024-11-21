Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.62 and last traded at $129.62, with a volume of 9013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Agilysys from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.80.

Agilysys Trading Up 4.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. The trade was a 14.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,902.94. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,023 shares of company stock worth $4,548,979. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

