Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €274.11 ($288.54) and traded as high as €288.90 ($304.11). Allianz shares last traded at €288.40 ($303.58), with a volume of 400,434 shares trading hands.
Allianz Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €292.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €274.18.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
