Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,080 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.55% of Ally Financial worth $59,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

