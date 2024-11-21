Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust comprises about 2.2% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Americold Realty Trust worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of COLD stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.13%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.