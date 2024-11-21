Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. This represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.