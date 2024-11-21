Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 6,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 16,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 million, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Travel Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWAY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Travel Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Travel Tech ETF by 272.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify Travel Tech ETF

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

