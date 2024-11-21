Analysts Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) PT at $185.87

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Bank of America upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.5 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $163.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $125.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.