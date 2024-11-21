Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given New $2.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Angi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.11.

Angi stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $982.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Angi has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Angi had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $296.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Angi will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 152.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 462,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 279,083 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Angi during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Angi by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Angi by 36.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 494,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

