AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Barclays

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $394.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on AON. Bank of America increased their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,375,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,326,000 after buying an additional 57,847 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of AON by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 98,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
