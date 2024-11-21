Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, November 25th

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 25th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Thursday, November 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 22nd.

Apollomics Trading Down 32.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,199,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,109,365. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Apollomics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollomics stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) by 2,585.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,992 shares during the quarter. Apollomics comprises approximately 0.0% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.75% of Apollomics worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

