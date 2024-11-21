Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 68,615 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 58,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 30.57, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

