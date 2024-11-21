Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX) Launches SARA™, a Groundbreaking AI-driven Security Solution

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) has recently unveiled SARA™ (Speaking Autonomous Responsive Agent), a cutting-edge AI-driven software created by its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD). This innovative technology is set to revolutionize the landscape of security monitoring and operations, offering unparalleled efficiency and cost-effectiveness while transforming Global Security Operations Centers (GSOCs) worldwide.

SARA represents a paradigm shift in security operations. Instead of relying solely on human intervention, AITX’s AIR™ (Autonomous Intelligent Response) technology, which powers SARA, enables the software to autonomously assess situations, engage intelligently, and execute actions traditionally performed by human operators. This groundbreaking application is expected to significantly enhance security operations by providing adaptive, responsive, and cost-effective solutions.

Key Benefits of SARA:

Efficiency: SARA eliminates the need to anticipate staffing levels by instantaneously scaling to manage any volume of escalations, offering enhanced operational efficiency.

Cost Savings: By reducing staffing costs by over 90% and minimizing the burdens of ongoing recruitment and human resource management, SARA provides a cost-effective alternative without compromising performance.

Enhanced Performance: SARA can efficiently escalate incidents by contacting multiple parties simultaneously with tailored, actionable communication for each recipient.

Transparency: Offering detailed incident reports inclusive of video footage, call logs, and transcripts, SARA ensures full accountability and visibility for every escalation.

Deployment Ease: Starting in January 2025, SARA will be available as an upgrade on all RAD devices, delivering substantial monitoring expense reduction while ensuring exceptional performance through seamless integration with existing LAN-based cameras.

Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO of AITX and RAD, commented on the launch of SARA and its potential impact on the security industry. With over 225 GSOCs globally and a market generating over $3 billion annually, SARA’s value proposition presents a game-changing opportunity for organizations to enhance security operations efficiently and at a reduced cost.

The introduction of SARA comes at a crucial time as the Global Security Operations Center market is projected to reach $16.18 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.2% from 2024. By leveraging automation to streamline labor-intensive processes, SARA empowers security firms and end-users to achieve more with fewer resources, positioning AITX at the forefront of industry innovation.

AITX and RAD are committed to reshaping security and facility management through their AIR technology. Their solutions aim to deliver significant cost savings to businesses while enhancing operational efficiency. With a robust sales pipeline and a focus on converting sales opportunities into sustainable client relationships, AITX anticipates continued growth and market expansion in the security sector.

For security professionals interested in exploring SARA’s capabilities, live demonstrations and pricing information can be accessed at radsecurity.com/sara. This revolutionary technology heralds a new era of security operations, offering enhanced efficiency, responsiveness, and cost management for organizations across diverse industries.

