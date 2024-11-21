ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 2.4% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in ASML by 6.2% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 29,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 6.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in ASML by 33.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 7.0% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $658.43 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $750.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $877.18. The firm has a market cap of $259.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

