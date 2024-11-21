Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,156 ($27.28) and last traded at GBX 2,165 ($27.39), with a volume of 1129542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,188 ($27.69).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ABF. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Associated British Foods to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,290 ($28.98) to GBX 2,190 ($27.71) in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,390.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,283.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,449.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 69.30 ($0.88) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $20.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 3,483.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated British Foods

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 4,164 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,389 ($30.23) per share, for a total transaction of £99,477.96 ($125,873.67). 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

