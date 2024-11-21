AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Chairman Enters into Forward Contract for Personal Financial Planning

On November 20, 2024, Abel Avellan, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AST SpaceMobile, Inc., engaged in a financial transaction for personal financial planning. This transaction, entered into with an unaffiliated dealer through a wholly-owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) via a variable prepaid forward contract (Forward Contract), did not involve the sale of any shares of the Company’s Class A common stock owned by Mr. Avellan at that time and did not impact his voting and Board of Directors rights.
Representing about 3.2% of Mr. Avellan’s total holdings in the Company and less than 1% of the total outstanding shares of the Company’s Class A common stock as of November 12, 2024, the non-dilutive transaction signifies Mr. Avellan’s ongoing commitment to the company. He has indicated that he has no current plans to convert his Common Units or sell any shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, intending to remain a long-term shareholder.
Approved by the Company’s Board of Directors, Mr. Avellan’s entry into the Forward Contract via the SPV allows him to maintain voting rights over the pledged Common Units and participate in potential stock price appreciation up to the cap price. This transaction reflects Mr. Avellan’s confidence in the company’s future prospects, representing only a small fraction of his substantial holdings.
It’s essential to note that the information provided in this disclosure does not constitute a filed document under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except if explicitly referenced in such filings.
This article was based on the recent Form 8-K filing by AST SpaceMobile, Inc., and was signed by Andrew M. Johnson, the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer, on behalf of the company.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AST SpaceMobile’s 8K filing here.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever