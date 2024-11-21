Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.09, but opened at $27.70. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 278,040 shares trading hands.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. First Beijing Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 175.0% during the third quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 5,639,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,469 shares during the period. M&G PLC grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,518,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,534,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth $23,181,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth approximately $13,161,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

