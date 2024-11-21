ATW Spac Management LLC Takes Position in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 0.30% of DUET Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DUET Acquisition by 35.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC grew its position in DUET Acquisition by 177.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $562,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DUET Acquisition alerts:

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUET opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

DUET Acquisition Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DUET Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUET Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.