Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires New Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,271,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 264,543 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 481,826 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 833,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $187.86 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.43 and its 200 day moving average is $132.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

