Aurora Investment Counsel Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,132. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $234.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

