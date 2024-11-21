Aurora Investment Counsel Has $2.48 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises about 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

