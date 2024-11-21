Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 6,286 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $95.71 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

