Aurora Investment Counsel Takes Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Oddity Tech makes up approximately 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.09% of Oddity Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Oddity Tech by 43.1% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oddity Tech by 1.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Oddity Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODD stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 4.40. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.47 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

