Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $70.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

