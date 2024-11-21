Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,398 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $2,183,619,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,269,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,424,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cencora by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,875,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,538,000 after buying an additional 67,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Cencora by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $243.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $195.83 and a one year high of $251.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.20.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

