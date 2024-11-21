Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $633.14 and last traded at $631.63, with a volume of 89685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $609.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.83.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 4.6 %

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

The business has a 50 day moving average of $453.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.58, a PEG ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at $82,103,253.44. This trade represents a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total value of $25,354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,841,018.86. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,556 shares of company stock worth $161,192,754. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

