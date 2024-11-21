Axos Invest Inc. Invests $238,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Axos Invest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Axos Invest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,628.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $15.81.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.