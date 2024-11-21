Axos Invest Inc. Invests $7.03 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Axos Invest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 146,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 67,127 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $45.56 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

