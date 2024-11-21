B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in ANSYS by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $342.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.79. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.81 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

