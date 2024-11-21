B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Pool Stock Down 0.5 %

POOL stock opened at $360.98 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.35 and a 200-day moving average of $352.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.