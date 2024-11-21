B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 16,368 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,368 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Capmk cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.3 %

SPSC stock opened at $179.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.75 and its 200 day moving average is $191.28. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.58 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

