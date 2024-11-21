B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 23,752 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,130.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,874,000 after acquiring an additional 357,300 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,855,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,134,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $30,226,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.60 and a 52 week high of $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 6.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.