B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 39,781 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,103,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 78.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $136,978,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 58.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This trade represents a 57.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,470. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

