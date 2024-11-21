B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,692 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,913,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,054,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $78,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.4 %

PFGC opened at $84.01 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,152,310.72. This trade represents a 4.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,774.32. The trade was a 14.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.