Banco Santander S.A. Buys 6,957 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $13,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $214.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.00.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 92.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

