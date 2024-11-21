Banco Santander S.A. Has $35.96 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

PFE stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

