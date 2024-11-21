Banco Santander S.A. Has $51.66 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,909 shares during the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care comprises about 0.6% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 2.88% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $51,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

